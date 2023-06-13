Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $30,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

New Relic Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $1,041,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,115,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,149,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $224,665.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,416.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,115,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,149,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,191 shares of company stock worth $31,498,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.