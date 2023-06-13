Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 932,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,737 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $35,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

