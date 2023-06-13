Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 169,193 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $34,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,061,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gentex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,614,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 128,880 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

