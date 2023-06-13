Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 184,980 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184,980 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $32,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

