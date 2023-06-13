Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 325,260 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,260 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $30,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PLAY opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.