Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 68,751 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.65 and a 200 day moving average of $358.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $496.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

