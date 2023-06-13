Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 695,771 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 1,651.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $31,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

