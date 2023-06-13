Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 644,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

