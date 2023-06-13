Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 2,417,937 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,417,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,988,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,319 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DOC opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.