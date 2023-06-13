Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 256.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $36,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after buying an additional 742,826 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 613,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,812,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

