Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 962.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $40,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIV opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

