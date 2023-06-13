Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,827 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $34,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 707,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

