Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,644,283 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $36,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,655,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

ACI stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.