Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,786,912 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,786,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $39,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.