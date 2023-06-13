Marshall Wace LLP Sells 179,017 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,017 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $33,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,509,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 1,387,980 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZWS opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

