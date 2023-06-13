Marshall Wace LLP Sells 238,503 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,339 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 238,503 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,481,734 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $181,038,000 after acquiring an additional 358,852 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 372,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,741 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

EA stock opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

