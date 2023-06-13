Marshall Wace LLP Sells 272,634 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $35,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,822,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,916,000 after purchasing an additional 628,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,382,000 after purchasing an additional 184,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,492,000 after purchasing an additional 406,431 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

