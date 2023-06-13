Marshall Wace LLP Sells 52,714 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $37,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $78,844,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 592,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 389,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MMYT opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -280.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.