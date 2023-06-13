Marshall Wace LLP Sells 853,063 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $31,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $887,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

