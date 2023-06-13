Marshall Wace LLP Sells 931,194 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 931,194 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $36,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,293,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 65,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

