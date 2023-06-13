Marshall Wace LLP Sells 93,391 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $38,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

