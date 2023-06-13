Marshall Wace LLP Takes $31.06 Million Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 883,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

