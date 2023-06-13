Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 938,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Avient’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

