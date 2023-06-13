Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $32,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.