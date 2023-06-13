Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $36,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,587,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $92,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.