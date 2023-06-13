Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $40,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

MLM opened at $423.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $428.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

