Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,539,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $212,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,059,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

