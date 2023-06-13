McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $132,551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

MCK opened at $395.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.46.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

