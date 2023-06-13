Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

