Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Quantinno Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,363 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

