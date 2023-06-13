Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $338.56.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.