Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.