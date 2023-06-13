Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.