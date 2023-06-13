Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,093,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $502,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,374,000. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 110,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,931,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $338.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

