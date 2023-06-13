Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Natera by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 385,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 98,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 836,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.22. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $139,898.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 639,803 shares in the company, valued at $36,033,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $139,898.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 639,803 shares in the company, valued at $36,033,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,470.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,281 shares of company stock worth $1,913,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

