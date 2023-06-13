National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $211,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 231.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

