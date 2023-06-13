Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

