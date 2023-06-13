Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 44,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

