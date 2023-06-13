Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 278 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $4,252,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.19. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

