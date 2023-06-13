Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.