Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.