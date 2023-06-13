Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 731 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.