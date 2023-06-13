Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after acquiring an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $13,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1,731.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 165,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.