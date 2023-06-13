Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $516,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.