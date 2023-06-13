Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.81. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

