Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDST Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 131,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,990,756 shares of company stock worth $43,335,824 and have sold 12,430,646 shares worth $343,599,493. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $93.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

