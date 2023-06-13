Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Open Text by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 1.4 %

OTEX stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 86.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.