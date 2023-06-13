Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

