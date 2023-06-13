Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 17,618 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 322,389 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the period.

Shares of LESL opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.38.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

