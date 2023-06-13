Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 253 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average is $206.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

