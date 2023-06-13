Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 28,903 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1,070.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

